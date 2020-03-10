Our promise to you

  • Updated

Dear Reader,

 

We founded #ThisIsTucson because we want to inspire people to love Tucson and connect with their community. 

 

That’s why we adopted this list of promises — to help you discover what to do, taste and talk about in Tucson by doing thoughtful research and sharing the best of what we learn. 

 

We promise to provide:

 

  • Family-friendly, affordable, local events and things to do curated just for you

  • Positive information about Tucson culture

  • Ways your family can save money 

  • Tips on interesting new businesses and restaurants 

You’re a current member of #ThisIsTucson so I know you value this service. Thank you again for your support!

 

Sincerely,

Irene McKisson

Editor and co-founder

#ThisIsTucson

