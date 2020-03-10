Our promise to you

Dear Reader,
We founded #ThisIsTucson because we want to inspire people to love Tucson and connect with their community.
That’s why we adopted this list of promises — to help you discover what to do, taste and talk about in Tucson by doing thoughtful research and sharing the best of what we learn.
We promise to provide:
Family-friendly, affordable, local events and things to do — curated just for you
Positive information about Tucson culture
Ways your family can save money
Tips on interesting new businesses and restaurants
We’re dedicated to bringing you the best of Tucson. As you get to know us, I'd like you to think about how much this service is worth. Is it worth $10 a month? We don’t put any of our helpful content behind a paywall but we do need your support. I hope you see that it's worth something and make a decision to support it through our membership program.
Sincerely,
Irene McKisson
Editor and co-founder
#ThisIsTucson