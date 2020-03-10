Our promise to you

Our promise to you

  • Updated

Dear Reader,

 

We founded #ThisIsTucson because we want to inspire people to love Tucson and connect with their community. 

 

That’s why we adopted this list of promises — to help you discover what to do, taste and talk about in Tucson by doing thoughtful research and sharing the best of what we learn. 

 

We promise to provide:

 

  • Family-friendly, affordable, local events and things to do curated just for you

  • Positive information about Tucson culture

  • Ways your family can save money 

  • Tips on interesting new businesses and restaurants 

We’re dedicated to bringing you the best of Tucson. As you get to know us, I'd like you to think about how much this service is worth. Is it worth $10 a month? We don’t put any of our helpful content behind a paywall but we do need your support. I hope you see that it's worth something and make a decision to support it through our membership program.

 

Sincerely,

Irene McKisson

Editor and co-founder

#ThisIsTucson

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News