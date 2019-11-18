OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Nov. 29. 733-5158.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 29. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Call for reservation. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:3-9:30 a.m. Nov. 30. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Family Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanis Trail. Family oriented short hike. Toddler backpack carriers available for loan, comfortable walking shoes recommended. Bring water. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 30. $20 per car. 733-5153. nps.gov.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 30. 733-5158.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060. nps.gov.
History Walk: Murray Springs Clovis Site — Murray Springs, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River on an easy walk of less than a half mile, though it does include dirt steps through a dry wash. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 30. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Walking tour of the Ranch. Register online. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Nov. 30. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Nov. 30. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Touring Arizona's Parks — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Short tour of scenic and historical park areas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 30. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. All ages. Register at pima.gov. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Dec. 4. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Geology "402" Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 5. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Wondering About the Wild Things — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Naturalist Jeff Babson shares “Mistletoes: Myth vs. Fact” in a short talk followed by a question and answer session. Bring a chair. All ages. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.