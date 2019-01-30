OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 7 and 14. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 and 14. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 7-11, 14 and 15. 377-5060.
Mission Garden — 201 N. Court Ave. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8. $25. 377-5060.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 9. 724-5220.
Cochineal Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Learn about the use of cochineal insects found on prickly pear cacti to make a brilliant red dye. Together dye yarn and weave into friendship bracelets. Online registration required. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. $15. 724-5375.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. 377-5060.
History Hike: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Tombstone. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a history hike. Limited shade. Suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 9. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Nature Walk — Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary at Arthur Pack Regional Park, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. A naturalist-guided walk on mostly-level trails and learn about the diverse plants and wildlife that inhabit the area. Online registration required. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 9. $5. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 9. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a chair. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings and corrals and exhibits of the people. 10 and 11 a.m. Feb. 9 and 12. 724-5220.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10. 664-4133.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 12. 749-8700.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Feb. 13. 749-8700.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. A child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 13. $5. 724-5375.
Presidio Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Focus on the residential development of Tucson within and beyond the northern portion of the Presidio and along the Camino Real which later was named Main Ave. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 13. $25. 837-8119.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. Feb. 14. 955-5200.