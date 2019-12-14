History: Before this inspection, good and excellent ratings since 2014.
What the inspector saw: Sanitizing unit in dish machine not dispensing sanitizer, multiple utensils and dishes stored as clean had food debris on them, live and dead cockroaches observed where clean pots were stored on shelf where produce was stored; dirty floor in dry storage area.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 8.
Comments: The owner said Outer Limits had already planned to have a remodel done to solve problems but passed the follow-up inspection anyway. The remodel will be completed soon and should make those issues easier to handle.