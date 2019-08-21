Becoming a head coach in Pac-12 football has rarely been a refuge for the Young Guns, although, ironically, the man who has coached more victories in the league than anyone else, UCLA’s Terry Donahue, was hired by the Bruins at age 32.
The last so-called Young Gun to be a Pac-12 head coach, USC’s Lane Kiffin, was 32 when he took over the Trojans in 2010. A dumpster fire ensued.
Here’s how Pac-12 head coaches have climbed the ladder to their current jobs:
Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin: Nine previous coaching positions over 20 years before being hired as Houston’s head coach in 2008.
ASU’s Herm Edwards: Three coaching jobs over 15 years before being hired as head coach of the New York Jets in 2001.
Cal’s Justin Wilcox: Six coaching jobs over 16 years before being hired by Cal in 2017.
Colorado’s Mel Tucker: Nine coaching jobs over 22 years before behind hired by the Buffaloes this year.
Oregon’s Mario Cristobal: Five coaching jobs over nine years before getting his major-conference head coaching job, at Oregon, a year ago.
OSU’s Jonathan Smith: Five coaching positions over 17 years before his alma mater hired him last year.
Stanford’s David Shaw: Six coaching jobs over 17 years before taking over at Stanford a decade ago.
UCLA’s Chip Kelly: Four coaching jobs over 20 years before being promoted from a coordinator’s spot at Oregon.
USC’s Clay Helton: Four coaching positions over 21 years before being elevated from within USC’s staff.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham: Four coaching jobs over 21 years before taking over at Utah in 2005.
Washington’s Chris Peterson: Five coaching positions over 20 years before being hired by Washington.
WSU’s Mike Leach: Seven coaching spots over 14 years before Texas Tech hired him at the age of 39 in 2000.