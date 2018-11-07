The ACC announced it will expand from 18 conference games to 20 in the 2019-20 basketball season. That’s a good move because the ACC has 15 teams. There were just too many flaws in the league schedule. Part of the move was predicated by the advent of the ACC Network.
The Pac-12 will probably follow suit in the next season or two, and expand from 18 to 20. The league has played 18 league games since Arizona and ASU were admitted to the league in 1978-79.
Each school would then miss just one home opponent and one road opponent on a rotating basis. The Pac-12 already follows that rotation in women’s volleyball.
The trend to play more conference games has gained momentum.
The Big Ten, with 14 teams, will begin a 20-game schedule this season.
Here’s how a typical Big Ten team, Ohio State, will handle the 20-game schedule:
1. It will begin league play Dec. 2 and play two December conference games. The Pac-10 often played two December games in the 1980s.
2. Ohio State will still have 12 nonconference games, and have made sure to avoid being unprepared for a Dec. 2 opener against Minnesota. For example, the Buckeyes have diminished its caliber of league opponents, playing UNC-Pembroke, Purdue-Fort Wayne, High Point, Samford, Bucknell, South Carolina State and Youngstown State.
3. Ohio State will miss road games against Nebraska, Indiana and Michigan, and won’t play home games against Penn State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Missing six conference games is not a good formula, but it’s still better than missing eight conference games.