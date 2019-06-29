College baseball appears to have made a historic shift at the top in recent years, with Vanderbilt (twice), Oregon State (three times) and Coastal Carolina winning the College World Series. The Pac-12 ruled college baseball for 50 years, 1950-1999, winning 22 national championships. Has the Pac-12 other than Oregon State slipped? No. As Jay Johnson attempts to restore Arizona to the elite level of college baseball, it’s notable that the league has produced 25 CWS teams the last 20 years. In the previous 20 years, 1980-99, the Pac-12 sent 27 teams to the CWS. The most sobering number for Arizona is that in spite of winning the national title in 2012 and reaching the championship game in 2016, Arizona is just 144-149 in the powerful Pac-12 the last 10 seasons. That pales next to Oregon State’s 207-94. ASU is 161-132, the worst decade of baseball at ASU since the 1950s.