Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea was positioned to open the season picked No. 4 in the rigorous Pac-12, a conference in which returning Women’s College World Series teams UCLA, Oregon and Arizona State seemed set to finish 1-2-3 again.
Now the Wildcats are apt to open No. 2 in the league.
In the last few weeks, Oregon and ASU have been devastated by player transfers. The Ducks lost pitcher Miranda Elish, 37-2 in two seasons, to Texas, as well as first baseman Shannon Rhodes, who hit .347 with 11 homers, and all-freshman team outfielder Lauren Burke, who hit .351.
Arizona State has lost seven players off its World Series roster, including star pitcher Giselle Juarez (26-6), who transferred to Oklahoma. The Sun Devils also lost first baseman Danielle Gibson, who hit .343 with 12 homers, and five others.
Candrea signed three Top 40 high school players last week, including Texas outfielder Bella Dayton, ranked as high as No. 23 overall in the nation. Dayton earlier committed to Ole Miss, but was flipped by the UA staff.