The Pac-12’s media rights deal with, among others, ESPN, isn’t always a priority. Thursday’s Arizona-Utah game was shown on ESPNU, which isn’t included in millions of ESPN customer packages. So what did ESPN broadcast on its main outlets Thursday instead of Pac-12 basketball? It chose a series of UFC skirmishes for ESPN and the Austin Peay-Murray State game for ESPN2. Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News last week reported that the Pac-12 Networks is down to 17.9 million subscribers, down seven percent from 2016. Not good.