Arizona guard Dylan Smith, left, dribbles around Utah's Parker Van Dyke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

The Pac-12’s media rights deal with, among others, ESPN, isn’t always a priority. Thursday’s Arizona-Utah game was shown on ESPNU, which isn’t included in millions of ESPN customer packages. So what did ESPN broadcast on its main outlets Thursday instead of Pac-12 basketball? It chose a series of UFC skirmishes for ESPN and the Austin Peay-Murray State game for ESPN2. Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News last week reported that the Pac-12 Networks is down to 17.9 million subscribers, down seven percent from 2016. Not good.