If the Pac-12 season ended before Saturday’s games, the Wildcats and Ducks would actually be previewing a first-round Pac-12 Tournament game.
After winning at Oregon State on Thursday, Arizona pulled into a five-way tie for sixth place in the loss column, and a three-way tie for sixth by percentage. The Wildcats would hold a No. 7 seed while Oregon would become a No. 10.
But, of course, a lot is likely to change before the conference pulls into Las Vegas. The Wildcats are only one game behind UCLA for the No. 5 seed, which would gain them a first-round game against last-place California … but they also could fall as low as No. 10.