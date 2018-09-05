The opening week of college football gave us a preview of first-year head coaches and freshman quarterbacks. A Week 2 matchup between Stanford and USC could provide a clearer picture of the Pac-12’s stiffest competition.
Washington failed to establish itself as the team to beat, which made way for a Pac-12 title rematch that is likely to have major implications in 12 weeks’ time.
The Star’s panel of Ryan Finley, Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Dominic Baciocco unanimously decide the top spot this week, but the conference’s five leading teams remained the same — with a couple slight alterations. Baciocco compiles the votes and hashes out the weekly rankings below.