Pac-12's midseason shift clears final week of season for Wildcats, Devils, others to make up postponed games

There’s a pretty good chance the Wildcats will be asked to help again.

Even if they don’t have another postponement the rest of the way, the loss of their Jan. 15 game at Oregon forces a tricky question: Will the Wildcats have to go back to the Willamette Valley again to play the Ducks, since they only could play OSU on the first trip to Oregon? Or will the Ducks be asked to turn that would-be home game into a second road game at Arizona?

Zaninovich said those are the exact sort of issues his staff has been pondering.

“As a principle, our goal is to get everyone the home games they originally had but that’s not always possible,” Zaninovich said. “You look at Arizona State’s situation — they lost three road games and all of them are pretty far away. So that’s one we’re working on.

“But one of our fears in rescheduling is that if there’s no other potential, we will look at changing the home game to an away game, especially if that team is back in that region and it’s a far (away) region.”

The Pac-12 already set that precedent by moving Oregon’s home game with UCLA from Dec. 22 to Feb. 1 at Pauley Pavilion, after the game was postponed when officials had COVID-19 issues and could not be replaced in time.