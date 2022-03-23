 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pacaws Wings & Things

Pacaws Wings & Things

  • Updated

6255 E. Golf Links Road

520-526-2857

facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Truck/Pacaws-Wings-Things-LLC-105721851726183/

Opened March 17.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News