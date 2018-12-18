Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 327 pounds
Hometown (JuCo): Minneola, Florida (Hutchinson Community College, Kansas)
When he committed: Dec. 18
How he fits: Fears' size is the icing on the cake for Arizona's offensive-line group for the 2019 class. Fears chose the Wildcats over offers from Baylor, West Virginia and Missouri. He joins a class of Floridian Jamari Williams, Marana's Jordan Morgan and Texas JuCo tackle Josh Donovan.
Head coach Kevin Sumlin emphasized prior and during his first season at Arizona that the Wildcats need to add depth to the roster with size and experience. On the other side of the line, Arizona has commitments from Eastern Arizona defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa and Navarro College's Trevon Mason.
Arizona's offensive line is expecting to return Josh McCaulley, Cody Creason, Thiyo Lukusa, Michael Eletise, Donovan Laie, Bryson Cain and Texas A&M transfer Robert Congel. With the additions of the 2019 class, Arizona's offensive line could be one of the team's strong suits moving forward.