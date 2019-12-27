Paleteria Y Neveria La Michoacana

History: A good rating in January. Received a needs improvement Nov. 19, followed by a fail rating Dec. 4.
What the inspector saw: Hand-drying towels unavailable at two hand-wash sinks; no hot water in hand-wash sink in serving area; no soap at hand-wash sink in ice-cream making area; utensils stored as clean and cutting equipment contaminated with debris; toxic chemical stored on rack above food; dead roach in trap on food storage rack; prep sink had leak.
Follow-up: Results of a follow-up inspection were unavailable before deadline.
Comment: No answer when called and no way to leave a message.