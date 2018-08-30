Where: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Matchup: Flowing Wells has strung together back-to-back one-point victories to start the 2018 season. The Caballeros are led by two-way player Raashad Henderson who’s now rushed for 243 yards in two games. If he he finds a rhythm early, it could be another win for Flowing Wells. Palm Desert is also undefeated heading into this game; quarterback Carter Stokes is averaging 187.5 passing yards per game and has yet to throw an interception. Expect the boys from California to escape Arizona with a 45-28 win.