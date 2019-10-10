Location: 1302 S. Avenida Vega
What to expect: Palo Verde quarterback Dario Marchica completed 21 of 32 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 46-43 win over Amphi. Add wide receiver Demier Nelson, who hauled in nine catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and Palo Verde has a legit 1-2 punch. Can Palo Verde maintain the high-powered pass attack? Pueblo coach Brandon Sanders was a star safety for the Arizona Wildcats under Dick Tomey, and should have his DBs prepared. Expect the Warriors to win, 34-24.