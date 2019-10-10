A Pueblo Warrior runs on the field carrying the Warriors flag before the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors' undefeated record.

Location: 1302 S. Avenida Vega

What to expect: Palo Verde quarterback Dario Marchica completed 21 of 32 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 46-43 win over Amphi. Add wide receiver Demier Nelson, who hauled in nine catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and Palo Verde has a legit 1-2 punch. Can Palo Verde maintain the high-powered pass attack? Pueblo coach Brandon Sanders was a star safety for the Arizona Wildcats under Dick Tomey, and should have his DBs prepared. Expect the Warriors to win, 34-24.