Palo Verde High School last week filled one of seven high school football coaching vacancies in Tucson by hiring Catalina Foothills assistant Mike Wells. He comes from good stock. He played on Jeff Scurran’s late 1990s powerhouses at Sabino High School and was hired by ex-Sabino and Pima College standout Kevin Amidan, the athletic director at Palo Verde. Wells more than paid his dues to become a head coach; he has been a warehouse manager of Eegees, often awaking at 4:30 a.m., to get his work done before football practice. Wells will need similar work ethic to rebuild Palo Verde’s football program; the Titans have gone 23-67 in the nine seasons since state championship coach Todd Mayfield retired.