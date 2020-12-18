Paloma Boykin, a third-generation Tucsonan, graduated from the University of Arizona in 2 0 0 8 and earned her Master's from Northern Arizona University in 2 011. She has worked for The University of Arizona since January 2009 and is currently a Senior Academic Advisor for the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. She is passionate about helping students achieve their academic and professional goals. Paloma has been a member of the Junior League of Tucson, Inc. since 2012 and has served in many leadership positions in her tenure. Paloma serves as the co-chair of the Greater Phoenix National College Fair, which attracts over 4,000 high school and community college students from all over Arizona in their pursuit of higher education. She has sat on various non-profit boards and actively volunteers with BagIt, Ben's Bells, Pima Council on Aging and the Arizona Alumni Association, and serves on a task force with Arizona Athletics.
