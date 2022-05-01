Pamela G. Reed, Most Inspirational Mentor Award

Name: Pamela G Reed, PhD, RN, FAAN
Job Title: Professor and Interim Associate Dean for Academic Affairs
Organization: University of Arizona College of Nursing
Education: BSN, MSN, MA, PhD
Professional Affiliations: ANA, Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, International Philosophy of Nursing Society, Society for Rogerian Scholars
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
My special interest is in mentoring PhD and DNP students in innovative strategies to build scientific knowledge useful in promoting health and well-being.