History: Mainly good and excellent scores for several years, except for a needs improvement score last year and a probation rating Aug. 8.
What the inspector saw: Pork, chicken, egg rolls and spring rolls stored at unsafe temperatures; some foods had no use-by dates, others were past their use-by dates; dish-washing machine was not dispensing sanitizer; food contact surfaces were not properly cleaned and sanitized.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Aug. 19.
Comments: Manager Lina Lin said problems have been corrected.