 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pandemic babies

Pandemic babies

ABOVE: Sarah Febes laughs with her 16-month-old baby, Emery, during a professional photo shoot at Tucson Medical Center on Wednesday. TMC asked people who had babies at TMC in the past 18 months to share a photo of the baby and a story for a marketing campaign. Of the 440 submissions, 21 babies were selected to be used in future marketing material for TMC. RIGHT: After refusing to sit still, 2-year-old Jess Noonkester gives his mom, Vanessa Noonkester, a huge hug during the photo shoot.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News