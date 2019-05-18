History: Good and excellent scores since 2016 but received a needs improvement rating April 19 and failed reinspection April 29.
What the inspector saw: Operator was not keeping required records for food production, making product hard to trace if it ever had to be recalled for health reasons.
Follow up: Date of next inspection was not immediately available. An April 29 letter to operator Mike Larsen said his food service permit could be revoked if he doesn’t comply.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.