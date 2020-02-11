Fairfield Homes, Southern Arizona's Premier Builder, would like to introduce The Estates at Canoa Ranch. These semi-custom homes are built on one-acre lots, each designed to provide privacy and optimize the views of the Santa Cruz Valley and the Santa Rita Mountains. The Wyndham Hotel, restaurants, a Green Valley Recreation Center, and 18-hole golf course are among the luxury amenities that are located right down the street.
Fairfield Homes - Estates at Canoa Ranch
690 N Observation Trail, Green Valley 85614
