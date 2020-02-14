Fairfield Homes is known for being Southern Arizona’s most sought-after builder of master-planned communities and semi-custom homes. Over the last four decades, we have built the highest quality homes that prioritize the best views Southern Arizona has to offer. Each floor plan and lot has been selected to optimize breathtaking desert-scapes and incredible sunsets. No matter which Fairfield Homes community you choose to live in, the scenery outside your window will go unmatched.
Rancho Soldados offers gorgeous lots with mountain views in one of Northwest Tucson's last under-developed areas. Come build an extraordinary one story custom home in this exclusive community and wake up every morning to the picturesque views of the Catalina and Rincon mountains.
Amenities:
- Base Price: $950,000
- Average Sq Ft: 3151
- 3 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Cole Williamson; 520-271-3636