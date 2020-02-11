The Villas at Canoa Ranch Resort offer one-of-a-kind spaces to fit every retirement lifestyle. The community overlooks a beautiful lake and has been designed to optimize the views of the Santa Cruz Valley and Santa Rita Mountains. Looking for low maintenance living? The HOA maintains each home's front yard, exterior painting, and roofing. The Wyndham hotel, restaurants, a Green Valley Recreation Center, and 18-hole golf course are among the luxury amenities for residents.