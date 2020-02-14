Fairfield Homes is known for being Southern Arizona’s most sought-after builder of master-planned communities and semi-custom homes. Over the last four decades, we have built the highest quality homes that prioritize the best views Southern Arizona has to offer. Each floor plan and lot has been selected to optimize breathtaking desertscapes and incredible sunsets. No matter which Fairfield Homes community you choose to live in, the scenery outside your window will go unmatched.
Amenities:
- Base Price: Starting at $350,000
- Average Sq Ft: 2199-2700
- 3 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Leslie Gadu (520-488-0146) | Dahee Kim (520-784-8635