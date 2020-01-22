Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small-town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.
Amenities:
- Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment
- Popular Eastside location
- Short drive to Pima Community College and University of Arizona
- Minutes to parks and golfing
- Near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- Base Price: $190,990 – $228,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1015 – 1740
- 2- to 4-Bedroom Homes
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Marisa Urquides, 520-389-7601