Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small-town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.

Amenities:

  • Easy access to I-19 and I-10
  • Near popular shopping, dining and entertainment
  • Close to downtown Tucson
  • Minutes to Tucson Spectrum shopping center
  • Short drive to major employers
  • Minutes to Manzanita Pool and Winston Reynolds - Manzanita Park
  • Base Price: $183,990 – $222,990
  • Average Sq Ft: 1015 – 1740
  • 2- to 4-Bedroom Homes

2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes

Contact: Marisa Urquides, 520-389-7601

KBHome.com/New-Homes-Tucson

