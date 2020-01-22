Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small-town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.
Amenities:
- Easy access to I-19 and I-10
- Near popular shopping, dining and entertainment
- Close to downtown Tucson
- Minutes to Tucson Spectrum shopping center
- Short drive to major employers
- Minutes to Manzanita Pool and Winston Reynolds - Manzanita Park
- Base Price: $183,990 – $222,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1015 – 1740
- 2- to 4-Bedroom Homes
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Marisa Urquides, 520-389-7601