Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small-town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.

Amenities:

  • Spacious 1- and 2-story homes in a master-planned community
  • Minutes to Del Lago Golf Club
  • Low HOA
  • Top-ranked Vail School District
  • Near shopping, dining and entertainment in Vail
  • Close to Colossal Cave and Saguaro National Monument
  • Base Price: $215,990 – $274,990
  • Average Sq Ft: 1380 - 2732
  • 3-6 Bedrooms

2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes

Contact: Marisa Urquides, 520-389-7601

KBHome.com/New-Homes-Tucson

