Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small-town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.
Amenities:
- Spacious 1- and 2-story homes in a master-planned community
- Minutes to Del Lago Golf Club
- Low HOA
- Top-ranked Vail School District
- Near shopping, dining and entertainment in Vail
- Close to Colossal Cave and Saguaro National Monument
- Base Price: $215,990 – $274,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1380 - 2732
- 3-6 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Marisa Urquides, 520-389-7601