Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small-town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.

Amenities:

  • Minutes to dining, entertainment and golf at Casino Del Sol Resort
  • Easy access to I-10 and I-19
  • Close to Star Valley Park
  • Near Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
  • Tranquil desert setting
  • Base Price: $189,990 – $237,990
  • Average Sq Ft: 1231 – 2836
  • 2- to 6-Bedroom Homes

2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes

Contact: Marisa Urquides; 520-389-7601

KBHome.com/New-Homes-Tucson

