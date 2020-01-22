Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to move up, KB Home offers choice, quality and value. Choose from a wide selection of ranch and 2-story homes in Tucson and the surrounding area. With small-town charm and just a short drive to shopping, dining, recreation, major employers and downtown, plus ENERGY STAR® certified, KB homes offer everything you want and need.
Amenities:
- Minutes to dining, entertainment and golf at Casino Del Sol Resort
- Easy access to I-10 and I-19
- Close to Star Valley Park
- Near Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- Tranquil desert setting
- Base Price: $189,990 – $237,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1231 – 2836
- 2- to 6-Bedroom Homes
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Marisa Urquides; 520-389-7601