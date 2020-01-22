Entrada Del Rio presents home shoppers with an incredible opportunity to purchase a brand-new, Everything’s Included® home within the sought-after Rancho Sahuarita masterplan. Boasting a myriad of first-rate amenities like a beautiful lake, spectacular clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center and miles of trails and open space, Rancho Sahuarita offers an unparalleled lifestyle that families of every type will love.
Find a home that meets all your needs with a distinct collection of four single- and two-story floorplans ranging in size from approximately 1,668 to 2,897 square feet including three to five bedrooms and two to three and one-half bathrooms. Designed for the modern family, floorplans showcase open layouts for entertaining, upscale kitchens, covered patios and much more. New homes are fully outfitted with a high level of Everything’s Included® features at no additional cost, plus Lennar’s popular multigenerational Next Gen® design is available for home shoppers looking for a comfortable solution to their dual living situation.
Amenities:
- Base Price: $248,990 - $310,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1,668 - 2,897 sq. ft.
- 4-5 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Bryan Love; 520-971-2320