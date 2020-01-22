Your dream home in Tucson awaits with a brand-new collection of single-family homes by Lennar at Estrella Del Norte. Families of every type will be able to call this charming neighborhood home with a diverse selection of single and two-story floorplans to choose from, including Lennar’s popular Next Gen® - The Home Within A Home® for multigenerational living. Experience open layouts, upscale kitchens, outdoor living areas, elegant master suites and flexible spaces per plan, plus the features and upgrades you want come as standard through Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included® program. Residents also have easy access to a host of amenities with a community park nearby, featuring a greenbelt, picnic area, playground, sports courts and trails. Estrella Del Norte has everything you’ve been searching for!
Amenities:
- Base Price: $224,990 - $290,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1,668 - 2,897 sq. ft.
- 4-5 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Deb Schull; 520-990-8523