Welcome to Rincon Knolls, a sophisticated new home community in Vail that presents a diverse selection of innovative designs, so families of every type can find a home that’s perfect for them in this exceptional neighborhood. The 35s collection offers single and two-story floorplans with open living areas and gourmet kitchens for easy entertaining, covered patios for outdoor living, spacious secondary bedrooms for the kids, sophisticated master suites and flexible spaces per plan. Plus, with multigenerational living on the rise, the popular Next Gen® - The Home Within A Home® plan is available, providing a simple living solution to families seeking extra space in their home for elderly parents or long-term guests.
With access to a great school district, open space, community parks, trails throughout and a prime location near Interstate 10, it’s a spectacular place to put down roots and discover your best life.
Amenities:
- Base Price: mid $200,000s
- Average Sq Ft: 1,668 - 3,005 sq. ft.
- 4-5 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Benjiman Knauer; 520-444-4177