Rincon Knolls offers new homes in Vail in the type of setting you’ve been searching for. Put down roots in a charming neighborhood filled with open space, community parks, trails and located near the Interstate, so you can move around the Tucson metro area with ease. And with a great selection of designs and price points, families of every type can find their perfect home here.
Floorplans are designed for today’s lifestyles. Entertain more with open living areas and gourmet kitchens. Take the living outside with covered patios and experience the next level of luxury with sophisticated master suites with spa-inspired bathrooms. Plus, with multigenerational living on the rise, the popular Next Gen® - The Home Within A Home® plan is available. Avoid elderly costs and move your parents in to be closer to the kids with an innovative design that provides a separate suite attached to the main home.
Amenities:
- Base Price: upper $200,000s
- Average Sq Ft: 1,879 - 3,005 sq. ft.
- 3-4 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Benjiman Knauer; 520-444-4177