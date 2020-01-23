Discover your dream home at Santa Rita Ranch! Lennar offers five beautiful floorplans that come in a variety of elevation styles. Each new residence showcases an open-concept layout throughout the main living area, modern kitchens with center island workstations, secondary living spaces per plan and elegant master suites. Our signature Everything’s Included® program outfits every new home we build with a high level of standard features, including state-of-the-art appliances, granite kitchen countertops and integrated home automation technology from today’s most trusted brands.

Amenities:

  • Base Price: $234,990 - $296,990
  • Average Sq Ft: 1,668 - 2,903 sq. ft.
  • 5 Bedrooms

2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes

Contact: Marilyn Durbin; 520-990-7905

Lennar.com

