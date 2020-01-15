Feel right at home in your own desert oasis. Located on the convenient Twin Peaks corridor, discover Mattamy’s newest community, Desert Oasis, offering quality living and accessibility. With pocket parks, trails, gathering spaces, retail conveniences, and recreation centers nearby, you’ll have a place to plant your roots and feel right at home. These large homesites offer huge backyards with magnificent mountain views in all directions.
AMENITIES:
- Base Price - $284,000
- Average Sq Ft - 1,736 - 3,305 SQ. FT.
- 3 - 5 BEDROOMS
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Mattamy Homes
Contact: Marian Soto; 520-999-2519