Alterra is our third and final expansion of our highly sought-after Vistoso Trails community. This new, family-friendly neighborhood features thoughtfully designed single-story homes located near the heart of the Catalina Mountains.
The Vistoso Trails community location and amenities make it an ideal fit for outdoor enthusiasts and families with children. Our positioning within the above-average Amphitheater Unified School District will provide your kids with an excellent education while our new Vistoso community park and play structure will allow them to run around, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with the neighborhood friends. Even your furry family members will love living here with the future addition of the new dog park.
Here in the breathtaking Oro Valley, residents enjoy the convenience of nearby hiking and biking trails, golf courses, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. With incredible mountain views and an active family-focused lifestyle, you'll be more than happy to call Alterra home.
AMENITIES:
- Base Price - $386,000
- Average Sq Ft - 1,930 - 3,236 SQ. FT
- 2 - 5 BEDROOMS
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Mattamy Homes
Contact: Marian Soto; 520-999-2519