Nestled in Tucson’s beautiful Sonoran Desert, Pepper Viner’s Little Ridge offers an exclusive foothills retreat for the most discerning homebuyer.
Enjoy a scenic, peaceful desert environment yet only minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants, parks and more.
The luxury homes feature intriguing architecture, lavish master suites, gourmet kitchens, outdoor living spaces and the latest in new home technology.
Amenities:
- Unique Architecture
- Acre Plus Foothills Lots
- Stainless Appliances
- Full Overlay Cabinets
- Luxury Master Suites
- Jetted Tubs
- 3 Car Side Entry Garage
- Granite Countertops
- Stylish Hard Surface Flooring
- High Ceilings
- Energy Efficient
- Fireplace
- Base Price: $795,000
- Average Sq Ft: 3,500
Close proximity to Ventana Country Club, great restaurants and shopping. Stop by and register to win a 55-inch flat-screen TV and other great prizes.
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Jason Musgrove; 520-204-6760