The latest addition to the luxurious Dove Mountain masterplan, Boulder Pass offers inspired ranch-style floor plans with hundreds of exciting personalization options, including swimming pools. Residents of the gated community will appreciate resort-style amenities, including scenic hiking trails and world-class golf, as well as close proximity to shopping, dining and Ritz Carlton-Dove Mountain Resort.

Amenities:

  • Parks and playgrounds
  • Natural gas
  • Trails
  • Golf cart community
  • Golf course
  • Base price - Low $300s
  • Approx. sq. ft. - 2,180-3,790
  • Bed count - 3-5

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.