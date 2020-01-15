The latest addition to the luxurious Dove Mountain masterplan, Boulder Pass offers inspired ranch-style floor plans with hundreds of exciting personalization options, including swimming pools. Residents of the gated community will appreciate resort-style amenities, including scenic hiking trails and world-class golf, as well as close proximity to shopping, dining and Ritz Carlton-Dove Mountain Resort.
Amenities:
- Parks and playgrounds
- Natural gas
- Trails
- Golf cart community
- Golf course
- Base price - Low $300s
- Approx. sq. ft. - 2,180-3,790
- Bed count - 3-5