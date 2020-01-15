Surrounded by beautiful scenery and incredible amenities, Edgestone at Gladden Farms is the ideal place to find your dream home. Ranch and two-story floor plans come to life with hundreds of personalization options and exciting included features, and endless adventures are just outside. From a network of landscaped paseos and parks to a pool, splash pad and working farm, the Gladden Farms masterplan offers experiences for every taste. Residents also enjoy easy access to notable schools, and close proximity to shopping, dining and recreation options.
Amenities:
- Natural gas
- UltraGarage™
- Base price - Mid $200s
- Approx. sq. ft. - 1,810-2,910
- Bed count - 3-5