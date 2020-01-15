Sunstone (1,860 sq. ft., 3 bed, 2 bath) Mid $200s -This stunning model home centers around an open layout with a great room, a dining room and an impressive kitchen, complete with a walk-in pantry, a GE® slate appliance package, white quartz countertops, a stylish mosaic tile backsplash, 42" cabinets, and a convenient island showcased by brushed nickel pendant lights. Two bedrooms, a bath and a versatile teen room are across the hall. The master suite is adjacent, and offers a walk-in closet, a tech center and a private bath with a stylish barn door and dual sinks. A fourth bedroom, a private study and a covered patio round out this lovely home. Also includes ceiling fans throughout.

Entrada Del Rio is your chance to own a Seasons™ Collection home—offering versatile features at an amazing price point—in the sought-after Rancho Sahuarita masterplan! You'll also enjoy plenty of outdoor recreation, with trails, nine parks and three pools, including a large private splash park. Plus, there's easy access to Club Rancho Sahuarita, schools, shopping and I-10.

Amenities:

  • Lap pool
  • Splash pad
  • City center (shopping, coffee shops)
  • Natural gas
  • Dog park
  • Clubhouse
  • Social coordinator
  • Trails
  • Community garden
  • Childcare in the fitness center
  • Classes at the fitness center
  • Spinning at the fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • Near military base(s)
  • Base price Low $200s
  • Approx. sq. ft. - 1,590-2,630
  • Bed count - 3-6

