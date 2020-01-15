Entrada Del Rio is your chance to own a Seasons™ Collection home—offering versatile features at an amazing price point—in the sought-after Rancho Sahuarita masterplan! You'll also enjoy plenty of outdoor recreation, with trails, nine parks and three pools, including a large private splash park. Plus, there's easy access to Club Rancho Sahuarita, schools, shopping and I-10.
Amenities:
- Lap pool
- Splash pad
- City center (shopping, coffee shops)
- Natural gas
- Dog park
- Clubhouse
- Social coordinator
- Trails
- Community garden
- Childcare in the fitness center
- Classes at the fitness center
- Spinning at the fitness center
- Tennis court
- Basketball court
- Near military base(s)
- Base price Low $200s
- Approx. sq. ft. - 1,590-2,630
- Bed count - 3-6