Located in the popular Rancho Sahuarita masterplan, Entrada La Villita offers inspired floor plans with hundreds of exciting personalization options to bring your vision to life. Residents will enjoy easy access to nine parks, three pools (including one of the region's largest private splash parks!), trails and Club Rancho Sahuarita as well as close proximity to schools, shopping, dining and I-10. Across the nation and in Tucson, AZ, we're one of America's leading home builders!
Amenities:
- Lap pool
- Splash pad
- Water park
- Natural gas
- Dog park
- Clubhouse
- Social coordinator
- Trails
- Community garden
- Childcare in fitness center
- Classes at the fitness center
- Spinning at fitness center
- Tennis court
- Basketball court
- Near military base(s)
- Base price - Low $200s
- Approx. sq. ft. - 2,080-2,510
- Bed count - 3-5