The newest addition to the popular Mountain Vail Ranch masterplan, Mountain Vail Ranch III offers an abundance of personalization options to bring your vision to life. A picturesque mountain backdrop, nearby notable Vail District schools and easy access to shopping, dining, I-10, UA Tech Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base make this community of inspired ranch-style and two-story homes an excellent place to call home. Across the nation and in Tucson, AZ, we're one of America's leading home builders!
Amenities:
- Parks and playgrounds
- Natural gas
- Near military base(s)
- UltraGarage™
- Base price - Upper $200s
- Approx. sq. ft. - 2,110-3,330
- Bed count - 3-6