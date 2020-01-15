Moonstone_Tuc_Ext_La-Estancia5557_RET_S.jpg

Moonstone (2,630 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2.5 bath) Upper $200s - This new model home offers a spacious great room and a well-appointed kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, sophisticated quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, contemporary pendant lighting and roomy walk-in pantry. You'll also enjoy the adjacent dining room, quiet study and extended covered patio. Upstairs, you'll discover a convenient laundry, versatile loft and a luxurious master suite with an expansive walk-in closet and lavish bath with barn door.

Your new home is waiting for you at Vistoso Crossing! Set against the stunning Catalina Mountains, this Oro Valley masterplan is conveniently located just 20 miles from downtown Tucson. It offers an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans from our sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a wide range of buyers. Residents will appreciate designer details and hundreds of exciting personalization options, as well as easy access to abundant amenities, including community hiking and biking trails, tennis and volleyball courts and 10 family parks.

  • Base price - Upper $200s
  • Approx. sq. ft. - 1,860-2,630
  • Bed count - 3-6