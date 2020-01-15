Your new home is waiting for you at Vistoso Crossing! Set against the stunning Catalina Mountains, this Oro Valley masterplan is conveniently located just 20 miles from downtown Tucson. It offers an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans from our sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a wide range of buyers. Residents will appreciate designer details and hundreds of exciting personalization options, as well as easy access to abundant amenities, including community hiking and biking trails, tennis and volleyball courts and 10 family parks.
- Base price - Upper $200s
- Approx. sq. ft. - 1,860-2,630
- Bed count - 3-6