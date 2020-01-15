Richmond American at Vistoso Highlands offers residents a peaceful paradise with a stunning backdrop of the Catalina mountains. This gated community is located in the luxurious Rancho Vistoso masterplan, and offers exciting amenities including tennis courts, hiking and biking trails and community parks.
Richmond American at Vistoso Highlands will offer four ranch-style floor plans, each with hundreds of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and flooring. With open layouts, designer details and abundant living space, it’s easy to find a home you love.
This exceptional community also offers close proximity to shopping, dining and outdoor adventures, and is located within the popular Amphitheater Public School district.
Amenities:
- Parks and playgrounds
- Natural gas
- Trails
- Gated community
- Base price - Low $400s
- Approx. sq. ft. - 2,980-4,010
- Bed count - 3-4