Amidst the natural beauty of the rugged Santa Rita Mountains, you can step outside and right into the scenic vistas of Madera Canyon – a wonderland for bird watchers, outdoor lovers and nature enthusiasts. Located only 25 miles south of Tucson, Quail Creek is a world of its own within the friendly town of Sahuarita in the Green Valley area.
As soon as you drive past the entry gate, you’ll appreciate the tranquility of quiet surroundings, the comfort of a roving patrol, and the relaxing warmth of friendly neighbors – including the people you’ll see throughout this site, because many of them are Quail Creek residents.
With so many ways to discover new interests while cherishing old favorites, it’s easy to enjoy your own kind of lifestyle. Here you don’t have to settle on anything, except what you want to do today. Live Life Inspired at Quail Creek.
AMENITIES:
- Quail Creek Golf Club
- Madera Clubhouse
- Anza Athletic Club
- Creative Arts & Technology Center
- The Great Outdoors
- Kino Conference Center
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Robson Resort Communities
Contact: Murphy Kulasa, 480-895-4345 or 520-818-6000 (sales office)