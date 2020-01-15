Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views and high Sonoran desert terrain, you’ll find SaddleBrooke Ranch…a Robson Resort Community located in the North Tucson area of Arizona. In this idyllic setting, SaddleBrooke Ranch offers a quiet sanctuary from the hectic pace of life. Beautiful mountain vistas, from almost every direction, provide a dramatic backdrop to resort-style amenities and distinctive homes.
As soon as you drive past the entry gate, you’ll appreciate the tranquility of quiet surroundings, the comfort of a roving patrol, and the relaxing warmth of friendly neighbors.
With so many ways to discover new interests while cherishing old favorites, it’s easy to enjoy your own kind of lifestyle. Here you don’t have to settle on anything, except what you want to do today. Live Life Inspired at SaddleBrooke Ranch.
AMENITIES:
- Ranch House
- La Hacienda Club
- Resort-style Pool Complex
- Esperanza Spa & Salon
- Viva Athletic Fitness Center
- The Great Outdoors
- Championship Golf Course
- Creative Arts & Technology Center
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Robson Resort Communities
Contact: Murphy Kulasa, 480-895-4345 or 520-818-6000 (sales office)