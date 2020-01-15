2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes Presented by Robson Resort Communities Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Sewing supply paradise SAS Fabrics set to close New eats! 6 Tucson restaurants that opened in December This Tucson chef was named the best in Arizona by a national contest Tucson ranked in top 10 wildest U.S. cities, survey says Watch as US firefighters cheered at airport on arrival in Australia Promotions Get exclusive local and national political news in your inbox. No more surveys! Subscribe for 23¢/week View All